Police presence expected at “Free Speech Rally” on Boston Common

BOSTON (WWLP) – A coalition of libertarians and progressives plan to rally on the Boston Common this weekend for the second “Boston Free Speech Rally.”

This comes just one week after a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia turned violent and deadly.

Thousands of people are expected in Boston for Saturday’s rally, where they’ll find extra security and possible inspections.

More than 500 police officers are expected to be there. Metal barricades and security cameras are just some of the measures that local police are taking to keep people safe.

The Boston Police Department is prohibiting weapons and sticks. Attendees’ backpacks or bags may be searched.

Organizers with Boston Free Speech have denied affiliation with the Charlottesville rally and indicate the movement is “dedicated to peaceful rallies.”

“The people have an opportunity to engage and gather peacefully,” Governor Charlie Baker said, adding that the security measures are to ensure “that everybody goes home safe.”

The national director of the Knights of the Klu Klux Klan told the Boston Herald that members of his organization are expected to attend.

Several activist organizations are planning a counter-protest and march to Boston Common in resistance of white supremacist ideologies.