Police dog finds lost diamond from engagement ring

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A Montague police dog helped saved the day for a Sunderland couple.

Artie, the police dog, was able to find a woman’s lost diamond from her engagement ring, four days after she noticed it was missing.

Jamie and James Ruddock went to a private kennel in Leverett to pick up one of their dogs. While leaving the kennel, Jamie realized the diamond of her engagement ring was gone.

After having no luck finding it Sunday, James, who is a Montague Police officer, went back to the kennel on Wednesday with Artie to search outside the kennel. Artie found the diamond in about 10 minutes.

“We knew to trust your dog, and we did eventually found it under some thick grass and it was very surreal and a pretty emotional moment,” said James and Jamie Ruddock of Sunderland.

Artie is trained and certified in locating articles with a human scent. He’s 1 of 2 four-legged officers at the Montague police department.

Artie has been used to sniff out drugs, find bodies, and track down criminals on the run.