Pioneer Valley Planning Commission urges local officials to apply for FEMA funding

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In the event of a natural disaster, it’s important to be prepared.

That’s why the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission is urging local officials to apply for federal disaster prevention funding.

FEMA announced a new round of funding to allow local governments to plan for flooding and other natural disasters.

$250,000,000 has been made available nationally.

Forty-one of the Pioneer Valley’s municipalities have disaster plans, which ensure the majority of Hampden and Hampshire County communities.

Applications for FEMA funding must be submitted by October 16.