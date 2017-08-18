Pedestrian hit by car in Springfield’s East Forest Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A neighborhood resident was hurt when he was hit by a car in Springfield’s East Forest Park section Friday night.

Springfield Police Lt. Mark Rolland told 22News a 56-year-old man from the neighborhood was struck while crossing Allen Street just after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Lt. Rolland said the victim suffered head injuries, but is expected to be okay. He was struck by a Honda near the intersection with Amity Court.

Lt. Rolland said the driver was a woman who also lives in the neighborhood.

There was no information as to how the accident happened, or whether the woman would be cited or charged.