No working street lights on Sumner Avenue a concern for Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re walking near the intersection on Sumner Avenue and Ventura Street at night you might find yourself walking in the dark.

Several street lights don’t come on at night there.

One neighborhood resident told 22News that the lights have been out for months.

He said the lack of street lights increases the risk of cars hitting pedestrians.

“You know I came close, like this to getting hit, there’s no light, there’s no lighting, I don’t understand why,” said Thomas of Springfield.

The street lights that are out are located near Santander Bank and Forest Park Liquors on Sumner Avenue.