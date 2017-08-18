No working street lights on Sumner Avenue a concern for Springfield residents

Several street lights don't come on at night there

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re walking near the intersection on Sumner Avenue and Ventura Street at night you might find yourself walking in the dark.

Several street lights don’t come on at night there.

One neighborhood resident told 22News that the lights have been out for months.

He said the lack of street lights increases the risk of cars hitting pedestrians.

“You know I came close, like this to getting hit, there’s no light, there’s no lighting, I don’t understand why,” said Thomas of Springfield.

The street lights that are out are located near Santander Bank and Forest Park Liquors on Sumner Avenue.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s