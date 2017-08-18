Mayor Sarno implementing social media policy for city employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is issuing an Executive Order Friday, implementing a social media policy for all city employees.

Sarno says in a release sent to 22News, that all public servants and public officials should be held to a higher standard in order to continue to earn the trust and respect of the community.

The mayor said signing this executive order should clear up any confusion about what should and should not be posted.

“If recent, well-publicized social media issues with a select few on our Springfield Fire and Police Departments does not sound an alarm of insensitive and unacceptable behavior or what is professional conduct and protocol, whether on or off duty, then my Executive Order will reaffirm it,” Sarno said. “I’m putting everyone on notice – again!”

This order comes just days after the city’s police department began investigating a Springfield police officer who allegedly made an insensitive comment on Facebook about the deadly attack in Charlottesville.

“The affirmation of mutual respect is the key ingredient here,” Sarno said.

The mayor warned that city employees who act insensitively or unprofessionally on social media, “will face appropriate disciplinary actions all the way up to termination if necessary.”