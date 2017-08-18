Massachusetts establishes “Ice Bucket Challenge Week”

Ice Bucket Challenge Week will be held during the first week of August

Gov. Charlie Baker talked to Ice Bucket Challenge founder Pete Frates after participating in the challenge on the State House steps in 2015. [Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS/File/2015]

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man has inspired countless people around the world to dump buckets of ice water on their heads for a good cause.

Now, the state is honoring him with a law to raise awareness about Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as ALS and Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law that establishes the first week of August as “Ice Bucket Challenge Week.”

The week honors Pete Frates, an ALS patient who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge, the people who participate in raising funds and awareness to battle ALS as well as those working to find a cure.

ALS attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, eventually robbing patients of the ability to walk, talk, chew or swallow.

The Ice Bucket Challenge raised more than $100 million for patient services and for research to find a cure for ALS.

