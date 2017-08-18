working out with light weights

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Getting yourself back into working out can be difficult, but not when you ease into the process. Fitness Expert and Personal Trainer Jessica Brothers showed us how to incorporate light weights into a HIIT workout.
CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Getting yourself back into working out can be difficult, but not when you ease into the process. Fitness Expert and Personal Trainer Jessica Brothers showed us how to incorporate light weights into a HIIT workout.
Advertisement
Advertisement