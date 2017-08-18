Illegal dumping continues to be a problem in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents describe the trash they’ve seen in the city as dangerous, disgusting and unnecessary.

The residents told 22News that illegal dumping is something they have been seeing in the city for a long time and is increasing.

22News shot video of garbage and junked furniture on Catharine Street and Martone Place. Just two of several locations where this repeatedly takes place.

Peter Fuery of Springfield told 22News, “Illegal dumping is everywhere, everywhere around here everywhere in Springfield, actually it’s becoming a blight and I think something should be done about it, we do pay taxes for that reason, and it’s out of control.”

Matise Smith of Springfield told 22News that garbage dumped in neighborhoods can impact young children as well.

“On top of that there’s kids,” said Smith. “You know kids have to walk to school and see all that it’s just really disappointing and it just shouldn’t be like this at all.”

Some of these illegal dumping sites are located near places that are regularly visited by the public. This trash site here on Martone Place is located right next to a cemetery.

Eric Headley of Springfield told 22News, “I live right in that area and those are known dumping sites and that’s a total disrespect that’s going on. People really just don’t care.”

22News has visited both Catharine Street and Martone Place in the past, and as you can see the mess here has yet to be cleaned up.