Holyoke man arrested on gun charges

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man is facing gun charges after being arrested Thursday afternoon.

Holyoke Police told 22News 24-year-old John Luis Sanchez is facing charges including trespassing, carrying and possession of a firearm without a license to carry, possession of Ammo without an FID card, improper storage of a weapon and receiving stolen property (handgun) over $250.

Holyoke Police said officers spotted a large group of people in an alley behind 428 Maple Street, a known hot spot for gang activity and illicit drug sales.

After approaching the group, officers said they arrested Sanchez on gun charges. The gun recovered is said to be a stolen .40 caliber Smith and Weston semi-automatic handgun, loaded with 7 rounds.

Holyoke Police told 22News the handgun was previously reported stolen out of East Longmeadow in 2013.

Officers said they also recovered 42 bags of heroin that had been thrown to the ground by one of the subjects in the group.

Sanchez was arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Friday.