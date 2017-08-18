Holyoke Health Center hosted Community Health Fair Friday

Planned Parenthood, MassHealth, Action Ambulance had booths at the event

Sy Becker Published:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Health Center wrapped up National Health Center Week Friday with a community fair.

The community health fair was held at its downtown Maple Street complex. Working with agencies such as Planned Parenthood and the YMCA, the health center provided a wide range of information.

One resident attended the health fair for information about how to combat a troubling condition, alcoholism.

Along with making vital information and medical testing available, the Holyoke Medical Center also held a ribbon cutting and opened their new breast-feeding resource center as part of its Pediatric Department.

