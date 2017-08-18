Ex-cop who sought nude pictures of children pleads guilty

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former Massachusetts police officer who asked people to send him nude pictures of their daughters has pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge.

Former Attleboro police Sgt. Richard Woodhead admitted Friday in U.S. District Court in Providence that he attempted to receive pornographic images of a child under 12.

The 54-year old was placed on administrative leave and eventually retired after police and federal agents raided his South Attleboro home in April.

Prosecutors say Woodhead posted an ad seeking the nude photos. A state police detective posing as a young child’s guardian communicated with Woodhead. His lawyer has called their explicit telephone conversations “obscene sexual fantasies.”

Woodhead remains on home confinement and GPS monitoring. He’ll be sentenced in November and faces five to 20 years in prison.

