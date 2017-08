SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman was sent to the hospital Friday night after his car was hit by a truck.

Springfield Police Lieutenant Mark Rolland told 22News, the accident happened by the McDonald’s on Page Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.

The woman’s car was t-boned by the truck.

She was taken to the hospital where she’s being treated for injuries.

There are no reports of road closures.