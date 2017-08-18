Eastern equine encephalitis detected for first time in state

Detected in Westport

Associated Press Published:

WESTPORT, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts health officials say eastern equine encephalitis has been detected in a mosquito in the state for the first time this year.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health made the announcement Wednesday, saying they found the carrier mosquito in Westport from a sample collected Monday. There have been no human cases of the disease in the state in 2016 or 2017.

State epidemiologist Catherine Brown says it remains important for residents to take steps against mosquito bites. She says residents should cover up and use insect repellant

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , the disease is not apparent in most infected persons. In severe cases, infected persons can suffer from high fevers and vomiting which and can progress to seizures or comas.

 

