Driving safely while viewing the Solar Eclipse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – On Monday, many of us will have our eyes on the sky, but, it’s not a good idea if you’re driving.

Gerald Smith of Agawam Auto School told 22News, “They should not be viewing it while their driving, they definitely should not be viewing it when their driving.” Advice he shares with his students.

It’s also advice that AAA of the Pioneer Valley agrees with. It’s never a good idea to look directly at the sun, but during the solar eclipse, that’s exactly what many people will be doing, even while driving.

Do not park on the interstate or the highway or pull over on the shoulder of the road. Instead exit the roadway to a safe place to view the eclipse.

Viewing the eclipse, while driving, is not only dangerous, but it’s considered distracted driving, which is illegal in Massachusetts.

Vice President of AAA, Pioneer Valley Sandra Marsian told 22News drivers need to stay alert. “Allowing enough space between you and the car in front of you, so that if you need to stop suddenly, you have the space and the ability to do so. To keep your speed at the speed limit or lower, just so that you have, again, time to react to other drivers who may not be driving responsibly.

AAA is advising drivers too: Keep your headlights on. Do not wear eclipse glasses while driving. And be aware of pedestrians, who may have their eyes on the sky.

In Massachusetts only about 65-percent of the sun will covered. In the “Path Of Totality,” the Moon will Block 99 percent of the Sun. Day will turn to twilight, stars and planets will appear.

With millions of drivers expected to view the eclipse by car, AAA is urging drivers to be safe.