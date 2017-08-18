Dress for Success sale aims to help woman in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dress for Success of western Massachusetts is on a mission. The organization empowers disadvantaged women, helping them thrive in the work place and in life.

Starting today, women-in-need throughout western Massachusetts are invited to shop ’till they drop, at the “Dress for Success” tag sale.

For $25, women are invited to fill a shopping bag with brand name work clothes, shoes and accessories of their choice.

Margret Tantillo told 22News, “We’re expecting probably about 200 women to come in and shop this weekend. Not only do women get fabulous fabulous clothing at a good deal, but they also support our cause dress for success. It’s a win win for everyone.”

Tantillo added that the organization was able to provide suites for 425 women last year.

In addition to providing tag sales 3 times annually, Dress for Success also provides women with workforce development training and support once they are employed.

The tag sale is being held at Eastfield Mall.