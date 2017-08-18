Downpours, storms heading for western Massachusetts

Street flooding possible

Published: Updated:

(WWLP) – On and off showers, downpours, and even thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon into the evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Berkshire County until 9:00 p.m

You’ll want to grab your umbrella and jackets before you head out anywhere Friday night. It’s also noticeably more humid than it was Thursday.

Saturday is expected to be mostly dry, with a chance for a pop-up shower during the day.

Watch live weather updates from meteorologists Brian Lapis on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.

