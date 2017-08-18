Do you have dorm room insurance for your college student?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – College is costly. Room, board and tuition can cost tens of thousands of dollars. Having to replace uninsured items only adds to the financial burden.

Each year students lose millions of dollars worth of personal property due to theft and vandalism. Dorm insurance will cover stolen or damaged belongings but many students aren’t aware this option is available.

“I did not have dorm insurance and I did not know it was an option,” said college graduate, Dena Polverari.

Current college students like Katie Grasso said they never thought about getting insured but think it’s a good idea.

President of the Insurance Center of New England Bill Trudeau told 22News that dorm insurance would cover things like damages to personal items involved in a fire or a flood.

Dorm insurance deductibles can be as low as $25.

But Trudeau said that students can be covered through their parents’ homeowners policy while living on campus.

“Really that should take care of most kids’ situations,” said Trudeau. “Where you wanna be careful and look in particular is to things like computers like an expensive laptop, and you may want to talk to your agent about the cost to list that specifically.”

Trudeau suggests students have some kind of insurance coverage if they have expensive tech gear and they’re living on a college campus.

A $5,000 dorm insurance policy with a $25 deductible would cost you around $140 a year.