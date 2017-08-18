Dakin Humane Society getting ready to Clear the Shelters

Sy Becker Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The doors to the Dakin Humane Society’s shelters in Springfield and Leverett will open at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Dakin will offer 50 percent off the adoption fees for some small animals and select adult cats.

It’s third annual nationwide pet adoption drive, and the first year that Dakin will be participating in the program.

Dakin’s Communications Manager Lee Chambers told 22News that the drive is a great time to “connect with a wonderful new pet with 50 percent off the adoption fee for all our small animals and our selected adult cats.”

For more information, log onto www.dakinhumane.org.

