Counter-protests planned for Boston free speech rally

Thousands of people expected to attend

Associated Press Published:

BOSTON (AP) — Organizers of a counter-protest to what’s being called a free speech rally on Boston Common say they expect as many as 20,000 to 30,000 people to join them.

Boston-area leaders of Black Livers Matter said Friday that they don’t buy claims that the rally planned for Saturday that is not about white supremacy.

Boston Free Speech Rally gets permit, with restrictions

The Boston Free Speech Coalition says its rally Saturday has nothing to do with white nationalism as the Unite the Right in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend that erupted into violence and left one person dead.

The “Fight Supremacy! Boston Counter-Protest & Resistance Rally” will stage a two-mile march from the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Roxbury to the Common.

Another group is planning a separate “Stand for Solidarity” rally on the Statehouse steps near the Common.

 

 

