Convoy of Hope community event

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Convoy of Hope is a faith-based, nonprofit organization with a driving passion to feed the world through children’s feeding initiatives, community outreaches and disaster response. Rev. Richard E. Adams, Senior Pastor at Bethany Assembly of God, and Mark Weyer, Vice President of Sales at Balise Motor Sales, told us all about this year’s event coming up in Springfield.

Convoy of Hope

Saturday, August 19th

Gates open at 10am, until everything is gone, roughly 4pm

Riverfront Park, Springfield

convoy.org/springfieldmass

For a chance to volunteer, please contact Bethany Assembly of God in Agawam at 413-789-2930. More information and links can also be found on www.Bethany-AG.org.

