Convoy of Hope community event

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Convoy of Hope is a faith-based, nonprofit organization with a driving passion to feed the world through children’s feeding initiatives, community outreaches and disaster response. Rev. Richard E. Adams, Senior Pastor at Bethany Assembly of God, and Mark Weyer, Vice President of Sales at Balise Motor Sales, told us all about this year’s event coming up in Springfield.
Convoy of Hope
Saturday, August 19th
Gates open at 10am, until everything is gone, roughly 4pm
Riverfront Park, Springfield
convoy.org/springfieldmass
For a chance to volunteer, please contact Bethany Assembly of God in Agawam at 413-789-2930. More information and links can also be found on www.Bethany-AG.org.
