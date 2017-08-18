Colleges bracing for more violence amid rash of hate on campus

Students head back to school over the next two weeks

Associated Press Published:
Jason Charter, left, of Washington, stands at a memorial, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va., at the site where Heather Heyer was killed during a white nationalist rally. Charter was at the scene when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting the rally. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

BOSTON (AP) — Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.

The bloodshed in Charlottesville last weekend wasn’t the first clash between far-right extremists and counter-protesters on or near a college campus. And university administrators know it won’t be the last.

For many schools, the rally served as a warning that these groups no longer will limit their efforts to social media or to flyers furtively posted around campus. One law enforcement group is planning a series of training events to help campus police prepare.

But the colleges also are struggling to find a balance in protecting free speech while keeping students safe.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s