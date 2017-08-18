Clear the Shelters preview live at the Dakin Humane Society

By Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Before the nationwide adoption event, Danny went live from the Dakin Humane Society to give a preview for Clear the Shelters. For this occasion, 22News will team up with Dakin to help hundreds of animals – including dogs, cats, guinea pigs, ferrets, chinchillas, and mice – get adopted by a new, loving family.

 

Clear the Shelters:

Saturday, August 19

Springfield Adoption & Education Center: 12:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Leverett Adoption Center: 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm

For more information, log onto www.dakinhumane.org

