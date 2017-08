CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer Outdoor Movie Night at Szot Park in Chicopee has been postponed until later this weekend.

According to the City of Chicopee’s Facebook page, Friday night’s showing of Moana has been postponed until Sunday.

Gates are scheduled to open Sunday at Szot Park at 6:30 p.m., and the movie will be starting around 8:00 p.m.

The outdoor movie had to be rescheduled due to rain.