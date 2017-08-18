Catios by Tiger Wire Screen Systems

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Does your pet sit by the window wanting to be outside? The Tiger Wire Catio is the solution! President of Hampton Door Company Don Groleau shared more.

Tiger Wire Screen Systems by Hampton Door

(413) 568-5730

tigerwirescreens.com

If you adopt a pet through the Clear the Shelters event at Dakin Humane Society on Saturday, August 19th, you will receive 10% off catios, pet proof window screens, and patio door screens with your receipt from Dakin.

Promotional consideration provided by: The Hampton Door Company