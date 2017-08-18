Body of Southwick sailor who died unexpectedly to return home Saturday

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A sailor from Southwick who died unexpectedly in California is scheduled to return home to western Massachusetts Saturday.

According to Southwick police, 24-year-old Tanner Brach recently passed away at his home in San Diego from an unknown medical condition. He enlisted into the U.S. Navy shortly after graduating from Southwick Tolland Regional High School in 2011.

Southwick police are encouraging residents to welcome Brach home early Saturday morning. His body is being escorted by Southwick Police Sgt. Tom Krutka and Officer Mike Wescott, U.S. Navy officials and Connecticut State Police from Bradley International Airport to Southwick Forastiere Funeral Home. The escort is expected to arrive in Southwick between 6:00 and 6:30 a.m.

Over the last five years, Brach served aboard the U.S.S. George Washington in Japan. He and his wife of two months, Sabrina, had just been re-stationed in San Diego a month ago.

Brach’s wake and funeral arrangements are scheduled for next Wednesday and Thursday.