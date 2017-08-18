Black councilmen says remove confederate statues to heal past

Workers begin removing a Confederate statue in Gainesivlle, Fla., Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. The statue is being returned to the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which erected the bronze statue in 1904. County officials said they did not know where the statue would be going. (AP Photo/Jason Dearen)

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas’ four black city councilmen are calling for the city’s Confederate statues to be removed as way to heal the area’s racist history.

Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway held a news conference Friday with the other three black city councilmen to “present a unified statement” on the statues.

Councilman Kevin Felder called the monuments “symbols of racism.” He says he has talked with Mayor Mike Rawlings about speeding up a proposed 90-day study by a task force to decide what to do with the monuments.

Rawlings had proposed a task force earlier this week that would make a recommendation to the Office of Cultural Affairs and the City Council in November.

The councilmen said removing the statues is a step toward a larger conversation about Dallas’ racial climate.

