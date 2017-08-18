Baystate employees make school supply donations to local schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of Baystate employees are making donations to local schools,

Baystate Medical Center employees purchased school supplies for local classrooms. Supplies will be distributed to six area schools neighboring their health centers. Baystate staff filled over 160 plastic storage bins of back to school supplies for these classrooms.

Principal of Milton Bradley, Kristen Hughes told 22News these items will help classrooms with kids who might not be able to afford their own.

“It means so much,” Hughes said. “Not just about the supplies, but about the community helping out the schools because it takes the whole community to educate our students. That’s why it’s so special.”

The president of Baystate Medical Center, Nancy Shendell-Falik told 22News that it gives her staff a lot of pleasure and pride to help out their community.

Shendell-Falik added that being a good community partner is important to the hospital, and also that this year’s donations surpassed last years and that they are happy to get children off to a good school year.