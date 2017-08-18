A solar canopy will be built at the Franklin County Jail

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The Franklin County Jail is going green and going solar.

The state awarded the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department a $545,000 grant to install a solar canopy; an elevated structure with solar panels that generate energy. The project’s been in the works for 3 years.

“The panels have basically changed in design therefore it’ll make the system a little bit smaller, but it will be producing the same amount that we looked at three years ago,” said Joe Fagan, Maintenance Supervisor at the Franklin County Jail & House of Corrections.

The 436 kW solar canopy will be big enough to shade cars in the summer and keep snow off them in the winter. It’ll be be installed on the left side parking lot and will have 4 different electric charging stations. It’s expected to save the facility $53,000 in utility costs each year.

“It’s a money saver for us that allows us to divert resources to our corrections programs, mental health services, substance abuse services, said Christopher Donelan. “If we can divert away from utilities towards human services, that’s a win for us.”

Sheriff Donelan told 22News both workers and visitors will be able to charge their vehicles with the solar canopy. Construction begins next week.

The solar canopy is expected to be completed by the end of the year.