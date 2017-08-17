White nationalist contacted about Boston rally

BOSTON (AP) — A self-described white nationalist says he was contacted by a member of the FBI’s Joint Terrorist Task Force about helping defuse any violence at what organizers are calling a Free Speech Rally in Boston.

Christopher Cantwell tells The Associated Press on Thursday that he told the task force member that he knew of no plans by people taking part in Saturday’s rally to stir up violence, but they would defend themselves if attacked.

Cantwell attended the rally last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, where violence erupted and a woman was killed by a car that plowed into counterprotesters. He says he can’t attend the Boston rally because of what he calls outstanding legal issues stemming from the Charlottesville rally.

Some people fear the Boston event will be a white nationalist rally like the one in Charlottesville.

Boston has granted permission for what organizers call a Free Speech Rally but which some people fear is actually a white nationalist rally similar to the one that erupted in violence in Virginia last weekend.

The permit granted Wednesday for the event on Boston Common comes with severe restrictions, including a ban on backpacks, sticks and anything that could be used as a weapon.

The permit is for 100 people and a two-hour rally Saturday from noon until 2 p.m.

Barriers will separate participants from a planned counter-protest.

Mayor Marty Walsh said there will be “zero tolerance” for violence, but he didn’t expect any.

Rally organizer John Medlar says he trusts police to prevent violence.

Organizers said on Facebook they are not affiliated with the Charlottesville rally organizers.