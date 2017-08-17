Where to buy solar eclipse glasses

The partial solar eclipse peaks in western Massachusetts on Monday at 2:44 PM

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 9, 2016 file photo, people wearing protective glasses look up at the sun to watch a solar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia. Doctors say not to look at the sun without eclipse glasses or other certified filters except during the two minutes or so when the moon completely blots out the sun, called totality. That’s the only time it’s safe to view the eclipse without protection. When totality is ending, then it’s time to put them back on. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you haven’t bought your solar eclipse glasses for Monday’s partial solar eclipse, you’re not the only one.

While these glasses are selling quickly, you may have some luck shopping in person at some area retailers.

According to the American Astronomical Society the following retailers MAY have some of the ISO approved protective glasses:

  • 7-Eleven
  • Best Buy
  • Lowe’s
  • Toys “R” Us
  • Walmart

Keep in mind, some of the above retailers may already have sold out of the approved glasses. It’s best to call ahead to see if the solar eclipse glasses are available. Also important, some stores may have the glasses, even if the store website is sold out.

If you know of other local stores that carry the ISO approved glasses, let us know at reportit@wwlp.com so that we can update our list.

The partial solar eclipse is on Monday from 1:25 PM to 3:58 PM here in western Massachusetts. The peak of the eclipse happens at 2:44 PM when up to 65% of the sun will be eclipsed by the moon.

 

