SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The man killed in a motorcycle accident in Springfield Sunday night has been identified.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News 25-year-old Luis D. Ramos-Vazquez, of Chicopee,¬†died in the crash between his bike and another vehicle.

The accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Dwight and Carew Streets.

The crash is still being investigated.