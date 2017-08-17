Two Wales men charged with aggravated rape

David Bull and Richard Learned were ordered held without bail

Barry Kriger
Photo: Thinkstock

WALES, Mass. (WWLP) – A Palmer District Court judge ordered two Wales residents held without bail at their arraignment Tuesday.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman James Leydon told 22News that David Bull and Richard Learned were arraigned in Palmer District Court.

Both men were charged with two counts of Rape, and one count each of Aggravated Rape, Sodomy and Witness Intimidation.

Learned and Bull were held without the right to bail, pending a “dangerousness hearing,” which is scheduled for Friday August 18.

 

