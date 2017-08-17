Study: Springfield has most stolen cars in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new study ranks Massachusetts 21 among states where you’re most likely to get your car stolen.

If you live in Springfield you’ll want to make sure your car is locked at all times.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the City of Springfield has the most car thefts out of any city in the state.

Instillation Manager at Safe and Sound in Chicopee, Kevin Simoneau, told 22News steps Springfield residents can take to avoid having their cars stolen.

“You can add an alarm it will only deter a thief, but it will slow them down,” Simoneau said. “A thief’s worst enemy is time. If you have a car next to each other and one has an alarm and one doesn’t they will choose the one that does not. It’s less time that it takes.”

The data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau also said that the most stolen car in Massachusetts is a 1997 Honda Accord.

Simoneau said that rims are also popular targets for thieves in Springfield.

Simoneau told 22News that car thieves can strike in your own driveway, while your home.

He said you should never leave your keys in the car unattended.