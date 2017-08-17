Students graduate with skills to start their own businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Twenty students and recent college graduates have graduated from the Valley Venture Mentors College Accelerator program.

Family, friends and mentors celebrated the student’s success at Tower Square in Springfield.

They spent the last eight weeks building and improving their own startup business.

One graduate told 22News that she now has the tools to meet and conquer any challenges she may face as an entrepreneur.

“This program to me has been the difference between being given fish and learning how to fish, they basically taught me how to fish,” said Donnette Jones. “So no matter what venture I take on moving forward I have the tools that I need to be successful.”

The judges also awarded cash prizes to some of the graduates, ranging from $700 – $6,000, to go toward their startups.