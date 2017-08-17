State Police dog led troopers to find ‘distressed’ person in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police dog helped locate a person in Ware who state police say ran away during a hospital evaluation early Monday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, K9 Duke and his partner were called in to help search for the patient around 3:25 a.m. Monday. Although initially unable to track the patient’s scent, state police say Duke was able to lead his human partner to an abandoned building where the patient was found hiding in a crawl space.

State police said they were able to talk the patient out of the crawl space and he or she was brought back to the hospital for further evaluation.