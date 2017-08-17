Springfield youth competed in 2nd annual Summer Camp Olympics

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The dozens of Springfield children who’ve attended one of Springfield’s summer camps competed in the second annual Summer Camp Olympics Thursday.

Children of all ages spent their second-to-last camping day enjoying olympic-style competition at Blunt Park.

They’ve had summer camping experience at the South End Community Center, the Dunbar YMCA, and the Boys and Girls Club Family Center.

Camp counselor Kaitlyn Mitchell told 22News about the camp’s significant takeaway for these children.

“These kids learned like team leadership, they can take responsibility for themselves and they also learned how to work together,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the experience she gained as a counselor will serve her well entering her sophomore year at the University of Massachusetts