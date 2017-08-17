Springfield police searching for armed robbery suspect

Suspect forced employee into back room to open safe

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a laundromat on Boston Road just after 3:15 p.m. with a silver handgun.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News the suspect is described as being a Hispanic man in his early to mid-40s. He said the suspect was wearing a mask and all black at the time of the crime.

The suspect allegedly forced an employee into the back room of Laundromax at 315 Boston Road and made her open the safe.

Delaney said suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.

