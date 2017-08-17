Springfield convenience store gets improved storefront

Restoration work was funded by a federal grant for community development

Sy Becker Published: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield convenience store has gotten a new look after serving the Memorial Square neighborhood for generations.

Mayor Domenic Sarno helped Prospect Variety Convenience store owner Carmen Ortiz celebrate the major, federally financed improvements to the store’s exterior.

Ortiz told 22News that she’s proud that her American dream which has come true.

“I’m very grateful for my neighborhood today,” Ortiz said. “I’ve been here forty years. I raised up my children here. It’s a wonderful thing, the business I have today.”

The convenience store opened 40 years ago and is one of few stores like it in the Memorial Square neighborhood.

The project was funded by community development money from the federal government.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s