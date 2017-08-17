Springfield convenience store gets improved storefront

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield convenience store has gotten a new look after serving the Memorial Square neighborhood for generations.

Mayor Domenic Sarno helped Prospect Variety Convenience store owner Carmen Ortiz celebrate the major, federally financed improvements to the store’s exterior.

Ortiz told 22News that she’s proud that her American dream which has come true.

“I’m very grateful for my neighborhood today,” Ortiz said. “I’ve been here forty years. I raised up my children here. It’s a wonderful thing, the business I have today.”

The convenience store opened 40 years ago and is one of few stores like it in the Memorial Square neighborhood.

The project was funded by community development money from the federal government.