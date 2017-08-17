Springfield considering fee increase in bulk trash pick-up

Bulk pick-up includes large items like furniture and appliances

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents got to give their opinion of the City’s proposal to raise the fee for to pick-up bulk trash items.

The City wants to increase the fee by $2, from $8 to $10 to help meet the rising costs of the program.

While the increase would be small, some residents believe any increase will hurt the City’s poor people.

“The problem is that most people in our area at least have very limited income and they don’t have the money to pay for the bulk pickup so they dump,” said Martha Benander of Springfield.

