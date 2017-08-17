Springfield church dedicates week to giving back to the community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of Springfield churchgoers are spending this week serving others.

The Restoration Worship Center, a church in Springfield’s North End, is making good on its promise to prepare the Pioneer Valley Christian Academy for the start of school, one week from Monday.

All this week, dozens of church members have been volunteering at the school in the Sixteen Acres section of the City.

Denise Richard, who works in admissions for PVCA, told 22News, “They have come here for an entire week to clean, do carpentry, paint, do all kinds of gardening, everything to help us prepare for August 28.”

The restoration worship center calls this “Hope Week”, when it’s their pleasure, passion and mission to help others.

Outreach pastor Pedro Perez said, “It is very rewarding and satisfying, especially seeing everyone’s face that when we go in and help. Very rewarding.”

Some Restoration Worship Center members, like Maria Cruz, gave up vacation time to spend this week working at the Pioneer Valley Christian School during “Hope Week.”

“I took my vacation for two days to come here,” Cruz said. “It’s a blessing, it’s a great feeling to help out and volunteer.”

This is the second year of community service for the Restoration Worship Center, which is planning more weeks of community service in the years ahead.