Solar Eclipse Live Stream

Follow the eclipse totality across the country from a series of 50 cameras attached to balloons at elevations of up to 100,000 feet.

By Published: Updated:

Live video streams of the August 21, 2017 total solar eclipse, from NASA Television and locations across the country, will be available on this page.

(NASA) – “Solar Eclipse: Through the Eyes of NASA “: NASA will offer hours of coverage online and on NASA Television beginning at noon Eastern. It plans livestreaming of the eclipse beginning at 1 p.m. EDT with images from satellites, research aircraft, high-altitude balloons and specially modified telescopes.

Solar eclipse 2017 in Massachusetts

Western Massachusetts will see solar eclipse on August 21. 22News is working for you with when you can view this rare sight.

