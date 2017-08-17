Solar Eclipse Live Stream

Live video streams of the August 21, 2017 total solar eclipse, from NASA Television and locations across the country, will be available on this page.
(NASA) – “Solar Eclipse: Through the Eyes of NASA “: NASA will offer hours of coverage online and on NASA Television beginning at noon Eastern. It plans livestreaming of the eclipse beginning at 1 p.m. EDT with images from satellites, research aircraft, high-altitude balloons and specially modified telescopes.
Solar eclipse 2017 in Massachusetts
Western Massachusetts will see solar eclipse on August 21. 22News is working for you with when you can view this rare sight.
View the solar eclipse without buying the glasses
The viewer is fun and easy to make and will protect your eyes while you look at the eclipse.
What can happen if you look directly at the solar eclipse
22News is working for you with a warning to not look directly at the eclipse.