CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re in need of a smile makeover, but aren’t sure of the process, we’ve got you covered! Dr. David Peck, Clinical Director of Taylor Street Dental talked us through cosmetic dentistry and smile makeovers!

Taylor Street Dental

Dr. David Peck, Clinical Director

41 Taylor Street – 4th Floor, Springfield

(413) 781-7645

mygreatsmile.com

Promotional consideration provided by: Taylor Street Dental