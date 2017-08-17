Senators hold health care cost containment round table discussion

BOSTON (WWLP)—State lawmakers are pushing to make quality health care more accessible at low costs, starting with behavioral health services.

Costs and enrollment continue to rise for MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program. A group of senators is studying strategies to contain health care costs in Massachusetts. They brought together several health care providers and experts to find out what issues are affecting their organizations and patients.

State Senator Jim Welch (D-West Springfield) lead a round table discussion on behavioral health at the State House Thursday.

“It’s important to talk to people and find out what the challenges have been, where have the roadblocks been of getting behavioral health integrated into the entire health care system.”

1 in 5 Americans suffers from a mental illness.

“This is one of the areas that has been unfortunately forgotten, almost, in the past,” State Senator Harriette Chandler, (D-Worcester) said. “We can’t afford that any longer.”

Northampton participant Karin Jeffers, President and CEO of Clinical & Support Options, told 22News western Massachusetts residents face challenges finding behavioral health specialists, like psychiatrists, in the area.

“As you get into more rural areas, it gets harder and harder to recruit and to retain very specialized providers, especially when we live so close to Boston and city based opportunities,” Jeffers said.

One strategy suggested in the discussion to solve this issue was telehealth—using technology, like video chatting, to allow specialists to provide sessions for those with behavioral health issues.

This is just a step in the process as lawmakers work on a comprehensive health care bill. They will hold two more round table discussions later this month.