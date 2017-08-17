Northampton Police and Firefighters inform residents about railroad safety

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton police officers and firefighters were on Damon Road Thursday night, handing out flyers with important lifesaving information about crossing train tracks.

Damon Road is one of Northampton’s busiest streets.

Because of the traffic volume, drivers tend to stop on the railroad tracks that run across the street. Stopping on the railroad tracks is both dangerous and illegal.

Although trains passing through Damon road only travel at a rate of 30 mph, they have the power to push a car almost a quarter mile before they can make a complete stop.

The Northampton Fire Department told 22News that it’s important to be aware of your surroundings when driving through railroad crossings.

“Make sure they stop well before the crossing so that there not in line with the gates when they come down and they’re not caught between the gates when they’re activated,” said Timothy McQuestion, Deputy Fire Chief of the Northampton Fire Department.

If you are ever caught between the gates at a railroad crossing, one railroad safety instructor recommends you just keep driving.

“Drive right through them, they’re made out of fiberglass, they’ll break, you might scratch the car but you’ll save your life,” said Richard Towle, Railroad Safety Instructor.

If you need to report an accident on the train tracks, contact the number listed on the Blue and White Emergency notification sign.

You will be able to speak with a dispatcher who will then send help.