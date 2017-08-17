Northampton imposes new daytime water restrictions

Nonessential water use includes watering lawns and gardens, and washing your car at home

By Published:
Northampton City Hall on Main Street. WWLP file image.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton has modified its water restrictions for residents who draw water from the Northampton Public Water Supply.

Non-essential water use is prohibited between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

But unrestricted outdoor use is allowed from 5 at night until 9 the following morning.

Nonessential water use includes watering lawns and gardens, and washing your car at home.

David Boatwright from Shelburne Falls said, “I guess this time of the year they need to do that kind of thing, because we need water, so I guess I’d leave it in their hands. They probably know more about what to do with it than we do.”

Click here for more information about Northampton’s water use restriction and water conservation tips.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s