Northampton imposes new daytime water restrictions

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton has modified its water restrictions for residents who draw water from the Northampton Public Water Supply.

Non-essential water use is prohibited between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

But unrestricted outdoor use is allowed from 5 at night until 9 the following morning.

Nonessential water use includes watering lawns and gardens, and washing your car at home.

David Boatwright from Shelburne Falls said, “I guess this time of the year they need to do that kind of thing, because we need water, so I guess I’d leave it in their hands. They probably know more about what to do with it than we do.”

