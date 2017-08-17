Northampton encourages state to pass guaranteed Medicare

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton City Council has unanimously approved a resolution encouraging the state legislature to pass a bill guaranteeing life-long Medicare for all Massachusetts residents.

Resolution supporters packed the City Council chambers Thursday.

The bill would establish health care as a human right. The City Council resolution did not address how it would be paid for.

Donal Carbaugh of Easthampton said, “We’ve lived in Finland for a while, where health care was provided for everybody, you walk in and are taken care of, and the quality of care in places like this tends to be really high.”

City Councilor William H. Dwight told 22News that this was only the first reading, and that a confirming vote will take place on September 7.