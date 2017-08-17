Montana Confederate fountain to come down

KTVH's Jacob Fuhrer Published: Updated:
A Confederate memorial fountain in downtown Helena, Montana will soon be dismantled.

At an administrative meeting Wednesday afternoon multiple Helena City Commissioners called for the removal of the fountain.

“We have to make it clear we will not become a touchstone for people who use hate to define our community or the American community,” Commissioner Ed Noonan said.

“We’re preventing people from bringing in hatred and bigotry. We’re not erasing history. History will be here forever,” Helena resident Wilmot Collins said.

Others are worried about how the memorial’s removal will effect future generations.

“The students that come to American, that are not even born now, they will have no real concept of what it was like for Civil War veterans,” John Thompson, who testified before the commission, said.

