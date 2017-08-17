MGM Springfield still on track for 2018 opening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Progress continues on MGM Springfield. MGM said the casino’s still on track to open in about 14 months.

You may have noticed scaffolding around parts of the building as crews waterproof the structure. Roadwork taking place around MGM is an extension of the casino project.

MGM Springfield has invested $5.5 million to make improvements to roads, sidewalks and traffic signals.

Residents have been dealing with extra traffic in the south end, excitement is building for the casino’s grand opening in 2018.

“Cars are everywhere, traffic is everywhere,” said Jacqueline Kenny. “But I know it’s about the casino downtown and trying to get it right and I understand that.”

MGM is currently framing interior walls in the hotel and casino.