Massachusetts issues proclamation condemning bigotry and racism

Copies of the resolution will be sent to the Mayor of Charlottesville and President Donald Trump

BOSTON (WWLP) – State leaders are sending a message to people of Massachusetts, Charlottesville and Washington D.C. that our state will not tolerate violence and xenophobia promoted by white nationalists and neo-Nazis.

State residents and Lawmakers paused for a moment of silence on Thursday to honor a woman who was killed during the Charlottesville rally.

Governor Charlie Baker signed a resolution and proclamation denouncing ideologies of white nationalist organizations that are racist, anti-semitic and anti-immigrant.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo, Senate President Stanley Rosenberg, Lt. Gov. Karen Polito and the governor each took turns reading a portion of the proclamation to demonstrate they speak with one voice on this issue.

“The totalitarian impulses, violence, xenophobic biases and bigoted ideologies that are promoted by white nationalists and neo-Nazis are strongly denounced and opposed,” Governor Baker said.

Copies of the resolution will be sent to the Mayor of Charlottesville, Governor of Virginia and President Donald Trump.

